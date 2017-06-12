Utah State engineers design solutions to repair nation's tallest dam
Utah State University engineering student Phil Duncan, left, Michael Johnson, lead project engineer, center, and tech Andy Lee talk about a 1:50 scale model of the Oroville Dam spillway at Utah State University's Utah Water Research Laboratory on Friday, June 16, 2017. The approximately 100-foot-long, 60-foot-wide model replicates the spillway in its current state and features the terrain conditions that were formed following the damaging flow events in February.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
