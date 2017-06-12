Utah State engineers design solutions...

Utah State engineers design solutions to repair nation's tallest dam

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Deseret News

Utah State University engineering student Phil Duncan, left, Michael Johnson, lead project engineer, center, and tech Andy Lee talk about a 1:50 scale model of the Oroville Dam spillway at Utah State University's Utah Water Research Laboratory on Friday, June 16, 2017. The approximately 100-foot-long, 60-foot-wide model replicates the spillway in its current state and features the terrain conditions that were formed following the damaging flow events in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC