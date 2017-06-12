Two suspects enter pleas in Cohasset Road shooting
Oroville >> The two Stockton men charged for their alleged roles in an afternoon shooting and car chase June 7 in Chico have pleaded not guilty. Tyrone Sotolongo, 23, and Marcelino Juarez, 22, entered the pleas Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville, according to court documents.
