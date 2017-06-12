Two suspects arraigned in Cohasset Road shooting
Oroville >> Formal charges have been filed against the two Stockton men accused in a run-and-gun shooting and car chase Wednesday near The Esplanade in Chico. The men, Tyrone Sotolongo, 23, and Marcelino Juarez, 22, were arraigned Friday at Butte County Superior Court in Oroville but did not immediately enter pleas.
