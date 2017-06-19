Two families displaced in Oroville duplex fire

Oroville >> A fire broke out at a duplex south of Oroville Saturday morning, displacing two families and heavily damaging one unit. Firefighters responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a fire in the 5800 block of Lower Wyandotte Road, near Monte Vista Avenue, about 11:50 a.m., said Russ Fowler, battalion chief for Cal Fire-Butte County.

