Trumpa s proposed cuts to CalFresh could impact Butte County
Over 7,000 Butte County residents could stand to lose food benefits from the federal government, should President Donald Trump's budget proposal pass. Trump's request to Congress includes cuts of about 25 percent to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or CalFresh in California, if states don't shoulder the cost.
