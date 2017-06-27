Three plead no contest in Southside Oroville drive-by shootings
Oroville >> Three teenagers Tuesday pleaded no contest to charges stemming from two gang-related drive-by shootings last September in Southside Oroville, prosecutors said. Bowen Hill, 18, Jeremiah Hill, 17, cousins from Oroville, and Rodrigo Carmona, 17, of Palermo, appeared in Butte County Superior Court and entered the pleas to charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to a press release issued by the Butte County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Jun 20
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC