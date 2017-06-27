Three plead no contest in Southside Oroville drive-by shootings

Oroville >> Three teenagers Tuesday pleaded no contest to charges stemming from two gang-related drive-by shootings last September in Southside Oroville, prosecutors said. Bowen Hill, 18, Jeremiah Hill, 17, cousins from Oroville, and Rodrigo Carmona, 17, of Palermo, appeared in Butte County Superior Court and entered the pleas to charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to a press release issued by the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

