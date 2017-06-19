Riverbend Park will be different when...

Riverbend Park will be different when ita s rebuilt

Oroville >> When Riverbend Park in Oroville is rebuilt, it will look quite a bit different than it did before high water scoured it during the Oroville Dam spillway emergency. A number of features that were destroyed or damaged by the floods will be replaced, paid for by the Feather River Recreation and Park District's insurance, supplemented by money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

