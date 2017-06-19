Riverbend Park gets a cleaning

Workers from Kiewit sweep debris out of the roundabout in Riverbend Park in Oroville, as they and others gathered to clean up the damage done by high water releases during the Oroville Dam spillway emergency. Oroville >> More than 100 people and tons of heavy equipment from a number of government agencies and private companies turned out today to clean the gunk out of Riverbend Park in Oroville.

