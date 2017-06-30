Rice straw MDF plant moving ahead in Willows

Aerial photo taken Saturday by Oroville pilot Gonzalo Coriel shows the vastness of the rice fields around Richvale, which is why backers of a factory that will turn rice straw into medium-density fiberboard think they'll be able to find enough raw materials. Willows >> A first-of-its-kind building materials plant that's been discussed for years in Glenn County looks like it's moving forward.

