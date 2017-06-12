Orovillea s farmers market schedule gives buyers a choice Wednesday
Stephani Bricker serves up some samosas from the Guzzetti's booth last Wednesday during one of the two farmers markets on Wednesdays in Oroville. This market is put on by Oroville Hospital, and runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Wednesday through September at Dove's Landing, 2450 Oro Dam Blvd. It's followed 4-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings by a market on Myers Street between Montgomery and Robinson streets downtown.
