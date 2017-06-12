Orovillea s farmers market schedule g...

Orovillea s farmers market schedule gives buyers a choice Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Stephani Bricker serves up some samosas from the Guzzetti's booth last Wednesday during one of the two farmers markets on Wednesdays in Oroville. This market is put on by Oroville Hospital, and runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Wednesday through September at Dove's Landing, 2450 Oro Dam Blvd. It's followed 4-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings by a market on Myers Street between Montgomery and Robinson streets downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Mon Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Butte County was issued at June 14 at 2:12PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC