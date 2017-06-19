Oroville tool museum offers special admission days
Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St., is offering special entrance rates on Tuesdays and Thursdays now to some members of the public. Seniors may visit the museum for half price on any Tuesday of their choosing.
