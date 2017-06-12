Oroville school board sets four publi...

Oroville school board sets four public hearings in single night

The board hopes to hear feedback from the public on a proposed salary increase for classified employees, the district's proposed local control accountability plan, the proposed publication budget for the 2017-2018 year and proposed ending fund balances for that same year. Under a tentative agreement with the district and the California School Employees Association, classified employees will receive a 5 percent salary increase over two years.

