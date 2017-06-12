Oroville museum plans Saturday presen...

Oroville museum plans Saturday presentation of Edsels

A presentation on the Edsel automobile is planned 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St. in Oroville. Garry Gunderson will be making the “Third Saturday” presentation at the museum on the car introduced by the Ford Motor Co.

