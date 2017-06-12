Oroville museum plans Saturday presentation of Edsels
A presentation on the Edsel automobile is planned 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St. in Oroville. Garry Gunderson will be making the “Third Saturday” presentation at the museum on the car introduced by the Ford Motor Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC