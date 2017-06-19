Oroville man sentenced to prison in c...

Oroville man sentenced to prison in child molestation case

Oroville >> An Oroville man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after pleading to molesting a 9-year-old boy, prosecutors announced Sunday. Butte County Superior Court Judge Tamara Mosbarger also ordered the man, Randy Dahl, 60, to pay the child $300,000 in restitution - $50,000 for every year the boy was molested by Dahl, according to a press release issued by the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

