Oroville man gets jail time for looting liquor store during dam evacuations

Oroville >> A man Wednesday was sentenced to more than three years of jail time and mandatory supervision after pleading no contest to looting a liquor store during the Oroville Dam evacuations. It was the second looting or looting-type case the Butte County District Attorney's Office is handling to reach sentencing.

