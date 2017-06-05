Oroville High School students overcome adversity, turn tassels
Students in the Oroville High School Class of 2017 wave to friends and family as they enter the commencement ceremony Thursday at Harrison Stadium in Oroville. Oroville >> As Oroville High School seniors in purple gowns crossed the field Thursday night, the next chapter of their lives began.
