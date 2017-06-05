Oroville City Councils facing balance...

Oroville City Councils facing balanced budget this year, CalPERS expenses loom

Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> The City Council saw the same deficit it fought off over the last year - $1.8 million - projected to happen again in just a few years in a finance department report at Tuesday's meeting. The council did not take a vote on passing its preliminary 2017-2018 balanced budget, deciding to push approval to the next meeting on June 20. The final budget must be approved July 11. Mayor Linda Dahlmeier and Councilor Marlene Del Rosario were absent Tuesday.

