Oroville City Council extends DWR settlement agreement

20 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> The Oroville City Council went forward Tuesday with a one-year extension of the $61 million settlement agreement with the state Department of Water Resources. The motion was approved 5-2, with councilors Jack Berry and Marlene Del Rosario against.

