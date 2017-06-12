Man held for trial in grisly stabbing...

Man held for trial in grisly stabbing death of Oroville woman

Oroville >> A Butte County judge Tuesday held a man for trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a homeless Oroville woman. William Henry Smith Jr., 47, who has been described as transient from the Oroville area, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Angela Murray.

