Heavy truck traffic will cause Clark Road delays starting Monday
A new section of Clark Road is under construction downhill from the current road, as seen May 26 during a flight with Oroville pilot Gonzalo Curiel. Paradise >> Construction will be stepping up on Clark Road south of Paradise starting Monday, and motorists can expect 20-minute delays into mid-July.
