Heat returns to Paradise, valley region
Paradise >> Little bit of rain this past weekend leads right into another expected heat wave by the weekend as the National Weather Service is calling for triple-digit temperature by Saturday all across the valley. Chico is expected to reach 104 on Sunday, with Oroville and Gridley just over 100 degrees, according to the NWS extended forecast.
