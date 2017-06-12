Heat returns to Paradise, valley region

Heat returns to Paradise, valley region

Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> Little bit of rain this past weekend leads right into another expected heat wave by the weekend as the National Weather Service is calling for triple-digit temperature by Saturday all across the valley. Chico is expected to reach 104 on Sunday, with Oroville and Gridley just over 100 degrees, according to the NWS extended forecast.

