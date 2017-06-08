Group Files Lawsuit Against DWR Over Oroville Dam Asbestos Records
"DWR's culture is bound by secrecy to protect its image and its very slanted focus, which is to maximize water exports to its contractors," stated AquAlliance Executive Director Barbara Vlamis. "AquAlliance strongly believes that the public's right to know is essential in a democracy and legally enforceable, something we are happy to take on."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC