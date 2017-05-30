From above: Pilot provides photograph...

From above: Pilot provides photographer a birda s eye view of Oroville Dam, the lake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville pilot Gonzolo Curiel, who often provides this newspaper photos, offered Photo Editor Bill Husa a ride over Oroville Dam May 27. It's the best way to grasp what's happening. This photo shows the damaged main spillway in the center, with the dam to the right and the emergency spillway just to the left of the spillway gates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) 10 hr Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC