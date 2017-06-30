Four-way stop coming near new Oroville Walmart
The city of Oroville will be installing new stop signs making the intersection of South Fifth Avenue and Cal Oak Road a four-way stop. The change was recently approved by the City Council to provide safety to this intersection east of the new Super Walmart store.
