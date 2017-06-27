Flames burn down abandoned Oroville home
Oroville >> A fire destroyed an abandoned building around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of Virginia Avenue. “The structure was more than 90 percent involved when crews arrived,” said Oroville Fire Department Battalion Chief Isaac Ruiz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Jun 20
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC