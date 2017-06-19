First day of summer arrives, well into 100-degree stretch
Shawna Herrold of Oroville rests Tuesday in the cooling center set up in the Municipal Auditorium after a “miserable” Monday on the hot streets of Oroville. She learned the building had been opened during breakfast at the Hope Center and had taken shelter with a half-dozen others and a dog, as of noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Tue
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Tue
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC