FILE- This Feb. 27, 2017, file image provided by KCRA shows Oroville...
This Feb. 27, 2017, file image provided by KCRA shows Oroville Dam's crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. California is asking owners of about 70 aging dams - some dating back to the Gold Rush - to thoroughly inspect their spillways and underlying rock, as part of stepped-up inspections in the wake of the surprise spillway failures at the nation's highest dam.
