Exuberant crowd cheers hard work of Oroville Adult Education graduates
Pauline Trolinger gets a high five from Lori Johnson as she concludes her speech during the Oroville Adult Education Center graduation. Oroville >> Enough applause and cheers reverberated through the State Theater in Oroville on Tuesday, you could easily think the crowd was attending a rock concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC