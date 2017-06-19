Ex-sheriffa s employee gets jail, pro...

Ex-sheriffa s employee gets jail, probation for evidence theft

Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> A former Butte County Sheriff's Office evidence technician was ordered Tuesday to serve nearly a year in jail for stealing guns, drugs and money from the department's evidence facility. Butte County Superior Court visiting Judge Jane York Punneo ordered the technician, Kathleen Acosta, 48, of Oroville, to serve 270 days in the county jail and placed her on three years probation.

