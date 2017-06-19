Ex-sheriffa s employee gets jail, probation for evidence theft
Oroville >> A former Butte County Sheriff's Office evidence technician was ordered Tuesday to serve nearly a year in jail for stealing guns, drugs and money from the department's evidence facility. Butte County Superior Court visiting Judge Jane York Punneo ordered the technician, Kathleen Acosta, 48, of Oroville, to serve 270 days in the county jail and placed her on three years probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|17 hr
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Tue
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC