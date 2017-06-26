California water officials are relying on key hydrology tests being performed in Utah on a replica of the Oroville Dam spillway to pinpoint what repairs will work best at the tallest dam in the U.S for a spillway that was torn apart in February. Engineers test Oroville replica for dam safety California water officials are relying on key hydrology tests being performed in Utah on a replica of the Oroville Dam spillway to pinpoint what repairs will work best at the tallest dam in the U.S for a spillway that was torn apart in February.

