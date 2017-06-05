Editorial: Reliable person gets to review DWR redactions

We feel a little better about the blacked-out Lake Oroville spillway reports after learning an important bit of new news Monday: Somebody outside the state government, a person we trust, is looking closely at the documents to see what is censored. The state Department of Water Resources, which operates the hydroelectric project, has been criticized by this newspaper, politicians and many in the community for not releasing entire reports from an independent board of consultants that is evaluating design plans for rebuilding the damaged spillways.

