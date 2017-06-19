DWR settlement agreement: Oroville may stick it out for another year
Oroville >> The City Council may decide Tuesday whether it wishes to extend the settlement agreement with the state Department of Water Resources until summer 2018. Over the past several months, several city councilors and residents have expressed interest in exiting or renegotiating the $61 million agreement for recreational improvements to the greater Oroville area, which the city along with over 50 other signatories went into with DWR about 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC