DWR settlement agreement: Oroville may stick it out for another year

Oroville >> The City Council may decide Tuesday whether it wishes to extend the settlement agreement with the state Department of Water Resources until summer 2018. Over the past several months, several city councilors and residents have expressed interest in exiting or renegotiating the $61 million agreement for recreational improvements to the greater Oroville area, which the city along with over 50 other signatories went into with DWR about 10 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.