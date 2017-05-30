DWR responds to Orovillea s call for ...

DWR responds to Orovillea s call for assistance

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

A new Burma Road crossing has been built over Morris Ravine adjacent to the single-lane bridge, right, so heavy equipment can get to the Oroville Dam spillway. Department of Water Resources acting Director Bill Croyle indicated the new road on the north side of the Diversion Pool might be a future access to the spillway launch area, one of the improvements DWR is considering after the spillway is repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC