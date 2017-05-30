DWR responds to Orovillea s call for assistance
A new Burma Road crossing has been built over Morris Ravine adjacent to the single-lane bridge, right, so heavy equipment can get to the Oroville Dam spillway. Department of Water Resources acting Director Bill Croyle indicated the new road on the north side of the Diversion Pool might be a future access to the spillway launch area, one of the improvements DWR is considering after the spillway is repaired.
