DWR donates $20K for Oroville fireworks show
Oroville >> The Lake Oroville fireworks funding usually comes from boat owners at the lake who watch the display from the water. This year, it's coming from the Department of Water Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
