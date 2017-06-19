Dry Spring Speeds Oroville Repairs
After a record-setting rainy season, California's dry, hot spring has helped expedite repairs to Oroville Dam's damaged concrete spillway, but even as work moves forward, some in the state are raising concerns over transparency. This week, crews on the spillway repair job, overseen by prime contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West, switched to 10-hour shifts starting at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. in order to avoid the heat of the day , according to the California Department of Water Resources ; high temperatures in Oroville have been at or above 105 degrees every day since Sunday .
