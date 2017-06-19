Dry Spring Speeds Oroville Repairs

Dry Spring Speeds Oroville Repairs

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: PaintSquare

After a record-setting rainy season, California's dry, hot spring has helped expedite repairs to Oroville Dam's damaged concrete spillway, but even as work moves forward, some in the state are raising concerns over transparency. This week, crews on the spillway repair job, overseen by prime contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West, switched to 10-hour shifts starting at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. in order to avoid the heat of the day , according to the California Department of Water Resources ; high temperatures in Oroville have been at or above 105 degrees every day since Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh... Jun 20 Chico Bandito 1
News Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10) Jun 20 Missey 24
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16) Jun 20 Mann Avenue dog o... 3
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 22 at 10:32AM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC