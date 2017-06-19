Delta Caucus expresses outraged over governor's project shift to water districts
The Legislative Delta Caucus said Gov. Jerry Brown would be violating state law by turning over the management of his proposed twin-tunnels project to water districts. The group states in its letter that by handing over the responsibilities of the program, the state Department of Water Resources will be violating "key parts of the Delta Reform Act of 2009," according to a statement released Tuesday through Assemblyman Jim Frazier's office.
