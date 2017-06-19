Deaths, Trump spending plan may speed...

Deaths, Trump spending plan may speed Highway 70 widening

22 hrs ago

Highway 70 turns from four lanes to two south of Ophir Road just outside Oroville. It is thought that a particularly deadly 2017, coupled with a Trump Administration initiative to fund rural infrastructure, might speed up widening the whole road to four lanes.

