David Little: James Gallagher keeps p...

David Little: James Gallagher keeps pressure on Oroville spillway saga

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

There are 119 reasons why nothing will change in the wake of the Lake Oroville spillway disaster, why this repetitive flooding and evacuation pattern will continue interminably. Of the 120 people in the state Legislature, which has failed to address this problem for decades, exactly one of them was evacuated from his home on Feb. 12. So, yeah, he takes this personally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Mon Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC