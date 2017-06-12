David Little: James Gallagher keeps pressure on Oroville spillway saga
There are 119 reasons why nothing will change in the wake of the Lake Oroville spillway disaster, why this repetitive flooding and evacuation pattern will continue interminably. Of the 120 people in the state Legislature, which has failed to address this problem for decades, exactly one of them was evacuated from his home on Feb. 12. So, yeah, he takes this personally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Mon
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC