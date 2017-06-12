Corning High School graduate wins Con...

Corning High School graduate wins Congressional Art Contest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Mario Sanchez reads a poem Hope he wrote at the Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony in May. The poem accompanies his artwork, pictured to his left, that won the US Congress art contest for Rep. Doug LaMalfa's district and will hang for a year in the capitol in Washington D.C. Sanchez, a 2017 Corning High School graduate, will head to D.C. to see his artwork on display for the June 29 opening ceremonies for the exhibit. Mario Sanchez, center, is pictured Tehama County Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 18 at 4:28PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC