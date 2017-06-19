Cooling centers open in Oroville, Par...

Cooling centers open in Oroville, Paradise

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

In Oroville, the Municipal Auditorium at 1200 Myers St. has been designated a cooling center for people to escape the heat. Its hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Generally, cooling centers are open for people to escape the temperatures, but may not be open every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr '17 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC