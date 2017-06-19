Community Corner: Movies in three spots for kids
Feather River Cinemas in Oroville, Paradise Cinema 7 and the Chico Area Recreation & Park District are all offering special movie screenings for children and their families through Aug. 8. The Kids Summer Film Festival at Feather River Cinema in Oroville is showing a different kid-friendly movie every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. through Aug. 3. While the festival is geared toward youth with films such as “The Angry Bird Movie,” “Sing” and “Rock Dog,” to name a few, the festival is open to everyone and tickets are $1.
