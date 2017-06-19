Community Corner: Movies in three spo...

Community Corner: Movies in three spots for kids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

Feather River Cinemas in Oroville, Paradise Cinema 7 and the Chico Area Recreation & Park District are all offering special movie screenings for children and their families through Aug. 8. The Kids Summer Film Festival at Feather River Cinema in Oroville is showing a different kid-friendly movie every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. through Aug. 3. While the festival is geared toward youth with films such as “The Angry Bird Movie,” “Sing” and “Rock Dog,” to name a few, the festival is open to everyone and tickets are $1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh... 12 hr Chico Bandito 1
News Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10) 16 hr Missey 24
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16) 23 hr Mann Avenue dog o... 3
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May 28 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Butte County was issued at June 20 at 9:02AM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC