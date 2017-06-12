Community Corner: Annual Olive Festival is June 17 in Oroville

Oroville >> If you enjoy food, music, crafts and history then the Butte County Olive Festival Saturday is right up your alley. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17, the Butte County Historical Society is hosting the seventh annual Olive Festival in the Old Courthouse Park across the street from the Ehmann Home, 1480 Lincoln Blvd. Admission is free.

