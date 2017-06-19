Cal Fire-Butte County extinguishes tw...

Cal Fire-Butte County extinguishes two grass fires

Thursday Read more: Mercury-Register

The first fire happened about 11:30 a.m. off Highway 149, south of Highway 99. It was quickly contained at about 21 acres. The second broke out just before noon - about the time the first was being contained - at Lone Tree and Cox Road south of Oroville.

