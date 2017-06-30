Building a Model to Help Restore Oroville Dam's Shattered
California water officials are relying on key hydrology tests being performed in Utah on a replica of the Oroville Dam spillway to pinpoint what repairs will work best at the tallest dam in the U.S for a spillway that was torn apart in February. Anyone who contemplated the wreckage of the Oroville Dam's main spillway back in February - either while water was pounding down the shattered concrete structure or when the flow was stopped later and the enormity of the damage was fully visible - probably had this thought cross their mind: "That is going to be tough to fix."
