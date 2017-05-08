Water-scoured Riverbend Park closed until late summer at best
Oroville >> Once the stomping ground for athletes, picnickers and Saturday farmers market shoppers, Riverbend Park in Oroville is closed, and isn't expected to reopen before later summer at the earliest. High Feather River flows caused an estimated $8 million in damages to the recreation area built in 2006.
