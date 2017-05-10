Two arrested in fatal Forbestown Road...

Two arrested in fatal Forbestown Road shooting

Oroville >> Two men have been arrested on open counts of homicide in the killing of a man found shot in the head Saturday on Forbestown Road. Justin Jagears, 34 of Oroville, was found by a woman about 5 p.m. Saturday, lying in a driveway in the 2200 block of Forbestown Road, near Lumpkin Road.

