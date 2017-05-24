Repair work begins at damaged Oroville spillway
Construction crews in Northern California have begun demolishing the destroyed portion of the main spillway at Oroville Dam as they race to repair the structure in time for the next rainy season. State water officials and construction managers said Wednesday they expect to begin pouring fresh concrete in June, starting at the bottom of the 3,000-foot chute and working their way up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC