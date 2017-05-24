Repair work begins at damaged Orovill...

Repair work begins at damaged Oroville spillway

14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Construction crews in Northern California have begun demolishing the destroyed portion of the main spillway at Oroville Dam as they race to repair the structure in time for the next rainy season. State water officials and construction managers said Wednesday they expect to begin pouring fresh concrete in June, starting at the bottom of the 3,000-foot chute and working their way up.

