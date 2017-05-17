Presentation Saturday on Forda s Model T at Oroville museum

A presentation on the Ford Model T automobile is planned 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St. in downtown Oroville. Ed Rose will give the “Third Saturday” presentation on the vehicle that changed automobiles from being ”playthings for the rich” to an affordable and durable daily convenience for the average citizen.

