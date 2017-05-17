Positions vary at Oroville job fair T...

Positions vary at Oroville job fair Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

The Boys & Girls Club will be among agencies looking for employees at Thursday's job fair in Oroville. Oroville Boys & Girls Club recreation counselor Shane Thomas and education and workforce coordinator Kandia Meanes, left, hop in the Boys & Girls Club van with teen center director Lisa Spiegler, right, Monday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley in Oroville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... Mon quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr 24 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr 19 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar '17 HollyHaller 5
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC