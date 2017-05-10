Police arrest teenager in market burglaries

Oroville >> Butte County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with burglaries at the Wagon Wheel Market in Oroville that occurred throughout April and May. Deputies responded to alarm calls at the market located at 4607 Olive Highway in the early morning hours of April 25, May 4 and May 9. They determined that the store had been burglarized on all three occasions, according to a Butte County Sheriff's Office press release. With help from the community during the investigation, deputies identified a local 15-year-old as the person they think is responsible for the burglaries, and found that the juvenile was on probation for a previous burglary.

