Police arrest teenager in market burglaries
Oroville >> Butte County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with burglaries at the Wagon Wheel Market in Oroville that occurred throughout April and May. Deputies responded to alarm calls at the market located at 4607 Olive Highway in the early morning hours of April 25, May 4 and May 9. They determined that the store had been burglarized on all three occasions, according to a Butte County Sheriff's Office press release. With help from the community during the investigation, deputies identified a local 15-year-old as the person they think is responsible for the burglaries, and found that the juvenile was on probation for a previous burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC